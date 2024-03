Praxis Precision Medicines Reports Positive Results From PRAX-628 Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) issued an update on Phase 2a proof of concept study evaluating PRAX-628 in epilepsy patients with Photo Paroxysmal Response, or PPR. In the 45 mg cohort, 100% of patients achieved a complete response. In the 15 mg cohort, 80% of patients achieved a complete response and 20% achieved a partial response, the company said.

"With such a clear response, we have advanced our planning of the focal epilepsy efficacy study for PRAX-628, expected to begin in the second half of 2024," said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis.

