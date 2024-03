(RTTNews) - Pre-market Movers: BNAI, STI, LFLY, LIDR......

The following stocks made big moves in Monday's pre-market trading

In the Green

Brand Engagement Network Inc (BNAI) up 77% at $13.33 Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) up 38% at $2.40 Forward Industries (FORD) rose 28% at $0.589 Leafly Holdings Inc (LFLY) up 25% at $2.75 Aeye Inc (LIDR) climbed 23% at $1.41 Sentage Holdings (SNTG) gained 22% at $3.10 Veritone Inc (VERI) surged 13% at $4.37

In the Red

Montana Technologies Corp (AIRJ) down 35.7% at $11.85 Sonder Holdings Inc (SOND) down 13.6% at $4.75 B. Riley Financial (RILY) down 11% at $15.70 MMTec, Inc (MTC) down 10.4% at $1.97 Solowin Holdings (SWIN) down 9.8% at $3.96 Lanvin Corp (LANV) down 6.5% at $1.88