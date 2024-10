Precision BioSciences Reports CTA Submissions For PBGENE-HBV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences (DTIL) has submitted Clinical Trial Applications to initiate a Phase 1study evaluating PBGENE-HBV. The company said it is on track to submit additional regulatory applications as part of its global Phase 1 regulatory strategy for PBGENE-HBV. The next update on the PBGENE-HBV program is expected to take place before the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Annual Meeting in November.

PBGENE-HBV is the company's wholly owned in vivo gene editing program designed to potentially cure chronic hepatitis B virus by eliminating cccDNA.

