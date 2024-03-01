Precision BioSciences Slips Over 16% In Pre-market; Prices Offering Of $40 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL), gene editing company, announced an offering 2,500,000 shares and accompanying warrants at a combined offering price of $16 per share, for total proceeds of $40 million.

In pre-market today, DTIL was trading down by 16.49 percent at $15.45 per share on the Nasdaq. The warrants have an exercise price of $20 per share and are exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares and/or warrants at the combined public offering price.

Precision intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, expected to be closed on or about March 5, to fund research and development, working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

The financing consisted of participation from leading life sciences investors, including Perceptive Advisors, Janus Henderson Investors, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC , and LYFE Capital.

All shares and accompanying warrants will be sold sold by DTIL.