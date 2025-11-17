|
17.11.2025 10:30:00
Prediction: 1 Growth Stock Set to Bounce Back Next Year
If you've recently tried to interact with artificial intelligence (AI) voice platforms, you may know how frustrating it can be. I recently experienced this while dealing with rental car company Hertz Global. While trying to resolve an issue, the AI voice system couldn't even get my name right after I spelled it. It left me quite frustrated as a customer. As such, I think there's a huge opportunity here for whichever company can get this technology right.This opportunity is also why I think SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) could be a strong bounce-back candidate for 2026. The growth stock has had an up-and-down year, and its stock has lost about a third of its value since the beginning of 2025. And in case you were wondering, my research indicates a private company called Replicant provides the AI voice service for Hertz. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!