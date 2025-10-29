Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
29.10.2025 09:00:00
Prediction: 1 Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Stock That Will Join the $1 Trillion Club by 2035 (Hint: Not Palantir)
As generative artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more capable, businesses are looking for opportunities to integrate those capabilities into their operations. That typically requires an investment in software and a learning curve for workers.Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has managed to make integrating AI into businesses much easier over the last few years through its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). The new service allows users to interact with its software using natural language, expanding its use cases and enabling less technically capable users to harness the power of its software. It's been an incredible success, leading to strong revenue growth and even stronger growth in Palantir's stock price.But Palantir isn't the only software company integrating new AI capabilities into its services. In fact, another software-as-a-service company could surpass Palantir's value (currently $428 billion) on its way to becoming a $1 trillion company by 2035. Here's why I think Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) could be a huge winner over the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
