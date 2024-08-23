|
23.08.2024 10:44:00
Prediction: 1 Stock-Split AI Stock to Buy Before It Soars 100% in the Next Year (Hint: Not Nvidia)
Two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have led the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) higher this year. Semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and server manufacturer Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have see their share prices surge 159% and 119%, respectively.Both companies recently announced 10-for-1 stock splits to make shares more affordable. Nvidia completed its split in June, and Super Micro Computer will follow suit in late September. But Wall Street analysts expect both stocks to move even higher over the next 12 months.Nvidia's median target of $140 per share implies 10% upside from its current share price of $127. And Super Micro's median target of $693 per share implies 16% upside from its current share price of $600. But I think Super Micro stock will soar 100% in the next year, achieving a split-adjusted share price of $120 by August 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
