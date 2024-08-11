|
11.08.2024 11:20:00
Prediction: 1 Unstoppable Stock Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club by 2034
There's been a changing of the guard among the world's most valuable companies over the past 20 years, a shift that has accelerated since early 2023. Case in point: Back in 2004, General Electric and ExxonMobil were the world's largest companies in terms of market cap, valued at $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively. Now, just two decades later, industrial issues have been lapped by technology.Apple currently tops the list at $3.3 trillion. Microsoft and Nvidia each briefly held the crown, currently worth $3 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively. Tech titans Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are also charter members of this elite society, worth $2 trillion, $1.7 trillion, and $1.3 trillion, respectively.With a market cap of just $24 billion (as of this writing), it might seem absurd to suggest that HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) might be on track to join the $1 trillion club. However, the company's ever-expanding customer list, fast-growing market opportunity, and strategic integration of artificial intelligence (AI) could give HubSpot a clear path to membership in this exclusive fraternity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
