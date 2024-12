Prediction: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia by 2029

Artificial intelligence rockstar Nvidia currently has a market capitalization of $2.9 trillion, but the chipmaker has flitted back and forth around $3 trillion for several months. Only two other publicly traded U.S. companies have crossed that threshold: Apple and Microsoft.Looking ahead, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) could surpass Nvidia 's current valuation to become $3 trillion companies by 2029. What that means for shareholders is detailed below.Here's what investors should know about Amazon and Alphabet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool