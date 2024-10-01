|
01.10.2024 11:06:00
Prediction: 3 Market-Leading Stocks That May Plunge if Donald Trump Wins in November
Exactly five weeks from today, on Nov. 5, voters from across the country will weigh in and decide which presidential nominee -- former President Donald Trump or current Vice President Kamala Harris -- will lead our nation forward over the next four years.What happens on Capitol Hill doesn't always have relevance to Wall Street. But elections ultimately determine which president and political parties will shape fiscal policy over the next, at minimum, two years. Understanding the economic policy proposals of the two presidential candidates does have bearing for the investing community and corporate America.Former President Trump speaking with reporters. Image source: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leading Holdings Group Limited Registered Shs Reg Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!