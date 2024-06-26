|
26.06.2024 11:07:00
Prediction: 3 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Be Bigger Than Nvidia in 2030
Artificial intelligence (AI) is already reshaping the corporate world. Chatbot applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT can instantly craft text, images, videos, and computer code on command, which could drive a productivity boom worth trillions of dollars across the global economy.Developing those AI applications wouldn't be possible without the data center graphics processing units (GPUs) designed by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). They contributed to an astronomical 427% increase in Nvidia's data center revenue in the recent quarter, pushing sales to a record $22.6 billion. That growth is the reason Nvidia's valuation recently topped $3.2 trillion, making it one of the largest companies in the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
