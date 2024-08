Prediction: After Offloading Apple, This Will Be the Next Move Warren Buffett Makes With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

One the biggest storylines in the capital markets right now revolves around Apple . More specifically, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold off a significant portion of its stake in the iPhone maker according to recent filings.While this has raised many eyebrows in the investment community, I personally wasn't surprised. Moreover, I think Buffett is far from finished.Let's dig into Buffett's recent portfolio management and explore what the Oracle of Omaha might just do next.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool