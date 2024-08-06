|
06.08.2024 15:07:00
Prediction: Crypto Prices Will Surge After the Sell-Off, Seize Your Chance to Buy Now
The cryptocurrency market feels wobbly right now. After starting the year with a 73% year-to-date gain, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has posted a 21% price drop in five months. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) volatility is slightly wilder with a 77% peak gain followed by a 34% decline. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) doubled at the top, then dropped 32% lower.Crypto investors are nervous right now. Bitcoin was supposed to soar thanks to the one-two punch of spot Bitcoin ETF approvals and the fourth halving of its mining rewards. Ethereum was expected to follow suit, spring-loaded for big gains via a game-changing technology update two summers ago. And Solana came back strong last year from the currency's confidence-sapping proximity to the earlier FTX meltdown. None of these ultra-bullish narratives are playing out, so the leading crypto names started to sag instead.But I'm here to tell you that better times are on the way. The Bitcoin halving boost is a slow-burning fuse, but its market price effects tend to be jaw-dropping when the time is right.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,90
|-0,77%