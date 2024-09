Prediction: DraftKings Will Soar Over the Next 5 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

With sports betting now legal in 38 states, it's easy to presume DraftKings ' (NASDAQ: DKNG) highest-growth era is in the past. DraftKings ' fantasy sports is offered in all of them (plus a few more), while its sportsbook app is available in 25 of them. More states are apt to legalize sports-based wagering, but that could take more time and effort than was needed to get the first 38 on board.Such an assumption, however, ignores an important detail about how long it takes DraftKings to reach its full revenue and earnings stride once it sets up shop in a state.The U.S. Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on sports betting in 2018. DraftKings hit the ground running, producing meaningful revenue later that year in states that, in turn, legalized sports-based wagering.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool