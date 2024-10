Prediction: Freeport McMoRan Will Soar Over the Next 10 Years. Here's Why.

Copper miner Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has significant potential to soar over the coming decade, in line with a rise in the price of copper and the company's ability to expand production. Here's why.The case for copper often relies on assumptions about future demand. The metal is a vital part of the global economy due to its uses across a wide range of sectors, including electricity transmission and distribution, construction, and transportation. It's also a vital part of the energy transition and the megatrend of the electrification of everything.Replacing internal combustion engines (ICEs) with electric vehicles (EVs) creates increased copper demand since the latter use significantly more copper. And EV charging networks need the metal to function and connect to the grid.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool