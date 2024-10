Prediction: Here Is What Apple Might Do to Catch Up in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution

It's been almost two full years since OpenAI released ChatGPT and captured the world's attention overnight. In the months that followed ChatGPT's arrival, Microsoft invested billions into OpenAI, while Alphabet and Amazon each invested in a rival start-up called Anthropic.Moreover, everyone already knows that Nvidia has been leading the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution thanks to its GPU and data center services. Meanwhile, Tesla is using AI to to build self-driving cars and humanoid robots.But what about Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)? Besides a small-scale acquisition and the introduction of Apple Intelligence -- which has yet to fully scale -- Apple has remained quiet about its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool