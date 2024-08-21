|
21.08.2024 09:33:00
Prediction: MrBeast's New Chocolate Bar Line Won't Negatively Affect Hershey Stock. Here's Why.
Last July, global chocolate giant Hershey (NYSE: HSY) was the subject of a high-profile short report. The report was published by an analyst on Substack named Edwin Dorsey, who publishes The Bear Cave newsletter.In finance, shorting a stock means that you are predicting that the share price will fall. Dorsey's investment rationale for shorting Hershey was due to rising competition, particularly from social media phenomenon MrBeast.Since publishing his Hershey report about a year ago, in July 2023, the chocolate stock has dropped over 20%. Moreover, in 2024, shares of Hershey have returned a measly 5% -- vastly underperforming the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
