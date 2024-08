Prediction: SoundHound AI Will Soar Over the Next 7 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.

There is one very simple reason I expect SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock to beat the market over the next seven years. The company has a huge backlog of long-term contracts and other unfilled orders, just waiting to convert into cash-based revenues. Market makers seem to have missed this as-yet untapped source of future sales -- and the average contract in SoundHound AI 's backlog pool is a seven-year deal.The backlog was worth $723 million in the second quarter. That's up from $682 million in the previous quarter and $339 million in the year-ago period. In the summer of 2023, the backlog was growing at a 20% annual rate. Now, the rate of year-over-year growth has accelerated to 113%. The company is busy securing new contracts.Meanwhile, SoundHound AI has started to collect subscription fees and other revenues from previously dormant contracts. As a result, its revenues are skyrocketing right now:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool