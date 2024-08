Prediction: The New Starbucks CEO Will Eventually Make This Big Move

Huge news hit the restaurant space this month. Brian Niccol, the CEO who righted the ship at Chipotle, announced a surprising job switch to become the CEO of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). Starbucks made this move quickly with the help of its board of directors and ex-CEO Howard Schultz due to deteriorating financial performance at Starbucks locations around the globe.Investors applauded the move, sending Starbucks stock up over 20% in the days following the announcement. There are big expectations for Niccol, a man who built the modern Taco Bell and Chipotle brands. But I think investors are underrating a potential development that could unlock value for Starbucks shareholders, a move that Niccol was a part of when he worked at Yum Brands (owner of Taco Bell).Here's my prediction for the big move Brian Niccol will make once he gets settled in at Starbucks and why it can help unlock value for the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool