:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.12.2025 22:15:00
Prediction: These 2 AI Darlings Will Be Worth $5 Trillion or More in 2026
Currently, there are no stocks with a $5 trillion market cap or greater. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is valued at $4.3 trillion, and was recently valued at over $5 trillion before pulling back. Following up Nvidia are Apple at $4 trillion, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) at $3.7 trillion, and Microsoft at $3.5 trillion. These are the only real candidates that can be worth $5 trillion or more, as Amazon is the fifth-largest company in the world at $2.6 trillion, which means its stock would have to more than double to breach the $5 trillion threshold.So, of these four, which ones could be worth $5 trillion or more in 2026? I think there are only two real answers, and one may surprise you.
