Prediction: These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Crush the Market Through 2030

Is Cathie Wood a genius investor? The CEO of Ark Invest, an investment management firm, rose in prominence in the early days of the pandemic; her firm's actively managed ETFs performed well even as the rest of the market was moving in the wrong direction.While her performance has been more mixed since, there is no question that some of Wood's picks look like long-term winners. Let's consider two of the bunch that could deliver outsized returns through 2030: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).Regeneron has been performing exceptionally well -- and is up over 200% -- since January 2020. The biotech pulled that off despite multiple headwinds. One of the company's biggest cash cows, Eylea, which treats wet age-related macular degeneration (an eye disease), faces risks from biosimilars.Continue reading