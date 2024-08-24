|
24.08.2024 09:39:00
Prediction: These 2 Dividend-Paying Stocks Will Outperform the Market This Decade
The artificial intelligence (AI) narrative has put the stock market into overdrive. Nvidia is now one of the largest companies in the world by market cap. The S&P 500 is close to a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 30, which has only happened before in the late '90s internet bubble and the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic bubble.Despite this, there are many companies trading at reasonable or cheap prices that investors have seemingly forgotten about. I think these stocks -- especially those with high dividend yields set to grow -- have a good chance at beating the returns of the S&P 500 through the rest of this decade. Two stocks that fit this bill are Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) and British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI). Here's why I think now is a great time to add these high-dividend-yielding stocks to your portfolio.Created after a spinoff from the Philip Morris USA business in 2008, Philip Morris International is one of the largest tobacco companies around the globe and owner of the Marlboro, Chesterfield, and other brands. Unlike the United States, cigarette usage in Europe and other markets is not declining very quickly. That, combined with price increases to combat inflation and foreign currency movements, has enabled the company to post strong earnings growth from these legacy brands over the last decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,08
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen legen vor dem Wochenende kräftig zu. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.