|
03.10.2024 13:00:00
Prediction: These 2 Phenomenal Stocks Are Set to Soar
After a volatile few years in the stock market, it's difficult to identify growth stocks with clear paths higher. Macroeconomic uncertainty threatens financial results and investor confidence, but long-term investors can always focus on companies with strong operational metrics, high-quality products, and reasonable valuations. These two stocks combine all those qualities, making them compelling breakout candidates for investors.AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) provides artificial intelligence (AI) software that allows advertisers to reach customers in targeted and efficient ways. The company aims to reduce the cost for businesses to acquire customers while also reaching more qualified prospects. Consumer marketing is an ever-changing landscape, but it's undeniably valuable. Media ad spending is nearly $400 billion annually in the United States, with digital platforms taking 80% of total spending. These dollars supported major companies that connect businesses with consumers, such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Snap, and Microsoft. If AppLovin can deliver demonstrable returns on ad spending for its customers, its value proposition is strong and straightforward.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen klar in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schlussendlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwach. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.