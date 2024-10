Prediction: These 2 Phenomenal Stocks Are Set to Soar

After a volatile few years in the stock market, it's difficult to identify growth stocks with clear paths higher. Macroeconomic uncertainty threatens financial results and investor confidence, but long-term investors can always focus on companies with strong operational metrics, high-quality products, and reasonable valuations. These two stocks combine all those qualities, making them compelling breakout candidates for investors.AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) provides artificial intelligence (AI) software that allows advertisers to reach customers in targeted and efficient ways. The company aims to reduce the cost for businesses to acquire customers while also reaching more qualified prospects. Consumer marketing is an ever-changing landscape, but it's undeniably valuable. Media ad spending is nearly $400 billion annually in the United States, with digital platforms taking 80% of total spending. These dollars supported major companies that connect businesses with consumers, such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Snap, and Microsoft. If AppLovin can deliver demonstrable returns on ad spending for its customers, its value proposition is strong and straightforward.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool