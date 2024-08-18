|
19.08.2024 00:30:00
Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Be Larger Than Nvidia by 2030
You can't go a day without hearing or reading about Nvidia. The company powering the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution now has the third-largest market cap in the world at over $2.8 trillion. Investors are betting big on its continued growth, valuing the stock at a premium price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 63 at the moment. Optimism is high, but I think it is time to zig while others are zagging. Here are two stocks with lower market caps than Nvidia that I think will surpass it by 2030.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the fourth largest company in the world by market cap, one slot behind Nvidia. With Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud, it has dominated the consumer internet landscape for most of the 21st century. It leads the digital advertising space as billions of users around the world regularly engage with Google and YouTube.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
