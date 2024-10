Prediction: These 3 Phenomenal Stocks Are Set to Soar

Peter Lynch, one of the greatest investors of all time, has said: "I can't say enough about the fact that earnings are the key to success in investing in stocks. No matter what happens to the market, the earnings will determine the results."I believe this. Therefore, as a long-term investor, I try to watch earnings growth and predict where it will be in five years or so. The idea is that if earnings go up, the stock price eventually will as well. The ups and downs along the way are just noise.However, I was recently reminded of just how patient investors have to be sometimes. Take Sprouts Farmers Market as an example. Its earnings per share (EPS) has consistently increased since it went public 11 years ago. But after going nowhere for 10 years, Sprouts' stock has skyrocketed 200% in the past year, finally reflecting its long-term EPS growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool