Supreme Holdings & Hospitality Aktie

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: INE822E01011

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
13.11.2025 10:44:00

Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Soar If the Supreme Court Nixes Trump's Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court has a history of being the final arbiter on controversial issues. And it could be about to do it again.Last week, the highest court in the land heard arguments for and against the tariffs implemented by the Trump administration based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Although the Supreme Court hasn't announced its decision yet, the comments made by several justices seem to point to a ruling against the White House. Prediction markets also put relatively high odds in favor of a reversal. It's a good bet that the stock market will react positively if the Supreme Court indeed nixes Trump's tariffs. Here are three stocks that I predict will especially soar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd 86,70 -3,02% Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung schwindet: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen