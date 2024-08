Prediction: This Hypergrowth Company Could Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Stock

Companies worth more than $1 trillion are a rare breed, at least for now. Many more corporations will join this elusive group in the coming years and decades. And the next one to accomplish this feat might be Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).The pharmaceutical giant is one of the closest to a $1 trillion market cap among those companies closing in on that milestone. Here is why the drugmaker could beat out its competitors and continue growing long after.Eli Lilly's market cap is $885 billion as of this writing. It might not seem like a contest at these levels; the stock could easily crack the $1 trillion mark within a year. But other corporations are also close by. At least one of them, Berkshire Hathaway, is closer, with a market cap of $930 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool