Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
25.01.2026 13:07:00
Prediction: This Quantum Computing Stock Will Skyrocket in 2026
2025 was a great year to invest in most quantum computing stocks -- most, not all.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) beat the S&P 500 in 2025, gaining 17% over the past 12 months. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) soared 75%, and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) simply skyrocketed, more than quadrupling in price.So yes, 2025 was a great year to invest in quantum stocks, plural. It just wasn't a great year to invest in Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock, singular -- which underperformed the market with a 5% return.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!