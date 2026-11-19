Software stocks have had a difficult go of it this year, as some investors fear that artificial intelligence (AI) will displace many of their services. However, some companies in the industry have bounced back. One of them is Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The stock lost significant value in the first half of the year, but over the past six months it has gained 81%. There may be more to come. In my view, Veeva Systems could beat the market through 2031. Here's why.

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Veeva Systems offers cloud-based solutions specifically tailored to the demands and constraints that life sciences companies face. This sector is unique enough that generic cloud solutions won't do. Some of the realities they face include a strict regulatory landscape, challenges in clinical trial management (including patient confidentiality and scientific rigor), difficulties managing relationships with healthcare professionals to make sales and marketing efforts as efficient as possible, and much more.

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