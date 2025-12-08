Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
08.12.2025 21:05:00
Prediction: This Stock Market Bubble Will Burst in 2026 and 1 Popular Stock Will Crash (Hint: Not Quantum Computing)
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are by far the hottest theme in the capital markets. As is often the case with megatrends, tangential opportunities are beginning to emerge -- bringing curiosity to anything that even touches AI.One of the adjacent AI opportunities that has received its share of attention is nuclear energy. While nuclear power is becoming increasingly critical for next-generation data centers, investor appetite in this area of the energy sector may be overextended. Throughout the AI revolution, shares of nuclear energy ETFs have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
