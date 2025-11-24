:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.11.2025 11:30:00
Prediction: This Will Be AMD's Stock Price By 2030 (Hint: You're Going to Want to Buy Now)
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been a successful investment since the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race began in 2023, with its stock rising from about $60 to around $250 today. That's about a 213% rise, which is an impressive return in three years. But several companies have delivered far better returns over that time, including AMD's chief rival, Nvidia.However, the tables may have turned, as AMD is becoming more competitive and may be able to steal some of the data center money that Nvidia is capturing. All of this was revealed during AMD's Financial Analyst Day, and it included some monster projections that have investors like me considering buying the stock.AMD's stock price could be significantly higher by 2030 if the company achieves these targets, making the stock a worthy investment today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
