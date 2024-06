Prediction: This Will Be Costco's Next Big Move

Shares of Costco (NASDAQ: COST) have rewarded investors as they've skyrocketed 234% in the past five years. And in 2024, their 31% gain (as of June 17) is easily outpacing the broader S&P 500.Clearly, this top retail stock has been a wonderful investment in the past. But I think the business is about to make a big strategic move that can further boost its financial performance. Let's take a closer look at Costco's operations.Costco runs 876 warehouses, mostly in the U.S., which sell a wide range of high-quality merchandise at extremely low prices. This doesn't sound that unique on its own. But what makes this business stand out is that it operates a membership-based business model. For $60 a year, consumers can pay for the right to shop at Costco locations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel