|
19.09.2024 10:10:00
Prediction: This Will be Eli Lilly's Next Big Move.
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) offers investors the same thing as many other big pharma companies: a certain level of security when it comes to revenue. Since people need their medicines regardless of the economic environment, these players generally are linked to some earnings stability and visibility. But Lilly has stood out from the crowd in recent quarters by also giving investors something that's generally seen more in technology companies. And that's high growth.This is thanks to Lilly's dominance in the billion-dollar weight loss drug market. Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound have helped revenue to soar in the double digits -- and that's resulted in a surging share price too, with the stock advancing nearly 60% so far this year. In fact, Lilly's stock has reached a level that's rare in the healthcare sector. Today, it trades for more than $900 a share.Lilly may be an older, well-established company, but it's proven itself to be an exciting player on the move in recent times too as its weight loss drugs and other growth products delivered increasing revenue. The company continues to invest in its pipeline as well as pour billions of dollars into manufacturing capacity. So, what's next for this red-hot player? My prediction is the company's next big move will be the following.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.