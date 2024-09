Prediction: This Will be Eli Lilly's Next Big Move.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) offers investors the same thing as many other big pharma companies: a certain level of security when it comes to revenue. Since people need their medicines regardless of the economic environment, these players generally are linked to some earnings stability and visibility. But Lilly has stood out from the crowd in recent quarters by also giving investors something that's generally seen more in technology companies. And that's high growth.This is thanks to Lilly's dominance in the billion-dollar weight loss drug market. Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound have helped revenue to soar in the double digits -- and that's resulted in a surging share price too, with the stock advancing nearly 60% so far this year. In fact, Lilly's stock has reached a level that's rare in the healthcare sector. Today, it trades for more than $900 a share.Lilly may be an older, well-established company, but it's proven itself to be an exciting player on the move in recent times too as its weight loss drugs and other growth products delivered increasing revenue. The company continues to invest in its pipeline as well as pour billions of dollars into manufacturing capacity. So, what's next for this red-hot player? My prediction is the company's next big move will be the following.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool