|
10.09.2024 12:12:00
Prediction: Verizon's Purchase of Frontier Could Prove Costly for 1 Group of Shareholders
The news that Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) will acquire Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ: FYBR) appears to make strategic sense. For all of its focus on 5G, fiber remains a critical part of the broadband communications infrastructure, serving both consumers and businesses.Unfortunately for Verizon's shareholders, it has decided to buy Frontier at a time when the company faces significant financial struggles. Hence, even if the acquisition goes through, it is likely to happen to the detriment of a specific group of shareholders. Here's why.The most likely victims of the purchase are Verizon's income investors -- in other words, those who own the stock purely for the dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frontier Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Frontier Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!