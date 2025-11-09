Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
09.11.2025 14:05:00
Prediction: XRP (Ripple) Will Surge Past This Price by 2029
Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) was one of the earliest adopters of the blockchain idea outlined in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whitepaper. But instead of just building a digital currency, the founders sought to use the technology to support faster and cheaper cross-border transactions.Unfortunately, Ripple faced some major headwinds since its founding, which kept the value of its cryptocurrency, XRP, from keeping up with the soaring prices of Bitcoin. But it got a major boost over the past year with a friendly administration and a positive court ruling. That has sent the price of XRP up roughly 340% since last year's election (as of this writing).But there are several reasons to think XRP will continue to climb through the end of the decade, and it could surge in price during the next market cycle (which occurs about every four years).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerShutdown-Ende in Sicht? ATX und DAX im Plus -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich den Handel am Montag mit Gewinnen. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden ebenso wieder mutiger. Die Wall Street soll die Woche fester beginnen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.