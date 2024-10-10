Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
10.10.2024 14:30:00

Premier, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2025 First-Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 5, 2024

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. The replay of the event will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

For those parties who do not have internet access, the conference call can be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and asking to join the Premier, Inc. call:

 

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free):

 

(833) 953-2438

 

International participant dial-in number:

 

(412) 317-5767

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 325,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members, suppliers and other stakeholders to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

