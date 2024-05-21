Premier’s PINC AI™ and Fortune Name the Nation’s 15 Top Health Systems™

PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), today announced the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems™. The list of recognized health systems for the 16th consecutive year was published in an exclusive online article by Fortune.

Premier’s PINC AI™ 15 Top Health Systems™ Annual Report includes a comprehensive analysis of the data supporting the top performers. Based on the data analyzed, it is estimated that if all health systems performed at the same level of this year’s top performers, more than 220,000 additional lives could have been saved and more than 196,000 additional patients could have been complication free for the 2024 report year.

15 Top Health Systems™ Performance

To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top health systems in the U.S. The primary purpose of the PINC AI™ 15 Top Health Systems™ Annual Report is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to their patients and communities.

For the 16th year in a row, the quantitative Annual Report is based on a balanced scorecard which consists of a variety of measurements distributed across four pillars: clinical outcomes, extended outcomes, operational and patient experience. Health systems neither apply to participate nor opt in or out of the annual report, and award recipients do not pay to market their honor. Data leveraged by the annual report is made publicly available to increase transparency of performance for all health systems.

The highest-performing health systems in the 2024 report year had, compared to peer health systems:

21 percent fewer inpatient deaths than peer health systems.

13.8 percent fewer patients with complications.

21 percent fewer healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

0.5-day shorter average length of stay.

Better reported patient experience scores, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 73 percent versus 67 percent for peer health systems.

The annual report is more than a list of accomplishments – it is a method that the U.S. health system leaders can use to help guide their own performance initiatives and identify areas for improvement. By highlighting key metrics and areas of success for the highest-performing health systems around the country, PINC AI™ helps create aspirational benchmarks for the industry.

"Health systems understand the importance of innovative leadership and data-driven strategies for performance improvement and overall success,” said Michael J. Alkire, Premier’s President and CEO. "Premier applauds these 15 Top Health Systems™ for their accomplishment and demonstrated success in positively impacting the patient experience, enterprise operations and clinical outcomes for the patients and communities they serve.”

The 15 Top Health Systems™ Annual Report aligns with existing PINC AI™ solutions. It provides an objective measure of health system performance overall and offers insight into the ability of a system’s member hospitals to deliver consistent top performance across the communities they serve, all based on a national health system scorecard. No other ranking program provides as detailed insights, national benchmarks and trend reports as the 15 Top Health Systems™ Annual Report.

Rankings Methodology

The 15 Top Health Systems™ quantitative Annual Report is based on clinical outcomes, extended outcomes, operational and patient experience measures that form a balanced scorecard. The data for this Annual Report primarily came from Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Care Compare data sets. For complete details, please review the Annual Report here.

The scorecard results are divided into two separate sections that graphically illustrate:

A health system’s performance and improvement versus other peer health systems in the study.

Cross-system performance alignment of system hospitals.

The Annual Report is designed to provide a view of health system performance across multiple dimensions: how they stand compared to peers and high performers (whole-system performance), where they stand in the evolution of their own cultures of performance improvement (relative long-term improvement and rate of improvement), and the achievement of cross-system performance alignment (system hospital performance). For performance measure details and definitions of each comparison group, see the 100 Top Hospitals® Program Methodology Guide document.

Benchmark health systems are determined based on their final scorecard performance. To account for differences in scale among health systems, the report categorizes health systems into three groups: large, medium and small health systems.

About the PINC AI™ Platform

PINC AI™ is the technology and services platform of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC). With more than 20 years’ worth of cost, quality and operational data gleaned from 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, 2.7 billion hospital outpatient and clinic encounters and 177 million physician office visits, the PINC AI™ platform provides actionable intelligence to help improve outcomes, support improved financial performance and enable success in new, alternative payment models. PINC AI™ incorporates the 100 Top Hospitals ® Program that inspires hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to their patients and communities. PINC AI™ offerings rely on advanced analytics to identify improvement opportunities; support award-winning Strategic Collaboratives for value-based care, maternal and infant health, workforce innovation, and health equity; and consulting services for clinical and operational design, and workflow solutions to hardwire sustainable change. The PINC AI™ platform is also the data engine powering Premier’s newest brands – Remitra® and Contigo Health®. With a leading network of provider organizations, the PINC AI™ platform accelerates ingenuity and serves as a large-scale innovation catalyst in healthcare. PINC AI™ offerings and capabilities can be followed on X and LinkedIn.

