Presentation of Interim Financial Statement 2024: Invitation to Webconference

Vaduz, 12 August 2024 - On Monday, 26. August 2024, the LLB Group will present its business results for the first half of 2024. The interim financial results will be announced in a media communiqué at 7 a.m. The media communiqué and the interim financial statement will be published simultaneously on the website llb.li . At 10.30 a.m. on the same day, a webconference will be held for media, anaylists and investors.

We are pleased to invite you.

Speakers Gabriel Brenna, Group CEO

Christoph Reich, Group CFO Date Monday, 26 August 2024 Time 10.30 a.m. Language German

After the webconference, you can ask the management questions.

Please use the following link in order to register for the webconference: https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/meetingRegistration/-xyHKuTKQqjRZHEVePZfDQ/XUXUPKQNJBAENJ

Additional information can be obtained from:

Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability

Telephone +423 236 82 09, E-Mail cyrill.sele@llb.li