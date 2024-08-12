|
Presentation of Interim Financial Statement 2024: Invitation to Webconference
Vaduz, 12 August 2024 - On Monday, 26. August 2024, the LLB Group will present its business results for the first half of 2024. The interim financial results will be announced in a media communiqué at 7 a.m. The media communiqué and the interim financial statement will be published simultaneously on the website llb.li. At 10.30 a.m. on the same day, a webconference will be held for media, anaylists and investors.
We are pleased to invite you.
After the webconference, you can ask the management questions.
Please use the following link in order to register for the webconference: https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/meetingRegistration/-xyHKuTKQqjRZHEVePZfDQ/XUXUPKQNJBAENJ
Additional information can be obtained from:
Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability
Best regards
Dr. Cyrill Sele
Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft
