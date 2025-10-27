Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
|
27.10.2025 18:21:48
President Trump Just Pardoned the Founder of Leading Crypto Exchange Binance. Here's 1 Implication for the Broader Crypto Market in 2026.
President Trump Just Pardoned the Founder of Leading Crypto Exchange Binance. Here's 1 Implication for the Broader Crypto Market in 2026.

On Oct. 23, President Trump signed a pardon for Changpeng Zhao, founder and former CEO of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform. Zhao had pled guilty to money laundering charges in 2023 in connection with failure to maintain anti-money laundering standards with the trading exchange.While Zhao had already completed a four-month prison term in September 2024, the pardon could have some significant implications for the broader crypto market. For starters, Binance could now be cleared to return its base of operations to the U.S. -- and there are other reasons to think that the pardon could be a bullish catalyst for the cryptocurrency market in 2026.
