Press Release: Addex To Present at the Thirteenth London International Cough Symposium (13th LICS)

Geneva, Switzerland, July 12, 2024 - Addex Therapeutics https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=IuhokSmP8zvQm0gZY-97xVV9fIP20UNSZUYMZZ-KUhUOfjmmmXpt0MHQTHdH7_xfm9xq35ApS5dr2g02EwfgX6WkQmZF-yAskVRgHHjOrhr8m0vxqvFKDoJbr-p0WuH1 (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, announced today that Mikhail Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science, will present at the Thirteenth London International Cough Symposium taking place July 18 - 19, 2024 at Imperial College in London, U.K.

In his presentation, scheduled for 12:00 CEST / 11:00 BST, on Friday July 19, 2024 in the Huxley Building, Imperial College London, Dr Kalinichev will discuss the antitussive activity of a novel GABAB receptor positive allosteric modulator in preclinical models of chronic cough.

About GABAB activation and cough

The main inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA activates ionotropic (GABAA) and metabotropic (GABAB) types of receptors. GABAB receptors are widely expressed on airways and in the central and peripheral components of the cough neural circuit. Activating GABAB receptors to treat chronic cough has been clinically validated with baclofen, a selective GABAB agonist, that binds the receptor within the orthosteric GABA binding site. Baclofen is used off-label to treat chronic cough patients, but its wider use is limited due to side effects, short half-life and gradual loss of efficacy during chronic treatment. Targeting an allosteric binding site of the GABAB receptor is expected to provide many advantages, including higher selectivity, better tolerability and lack of tolerance compared to orthosteric compounds.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex's lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., has completed several Phase 2 clinical studies, including in schizophrenia, anxious depression and, more recently, one in epilepsy patients. The Company's second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease and post-stroke/TBI recovery. In Addex's GABAB PAM partnership with Indivior, multiple drug candidates are advancing through clinical candidate selection for substance use disorder. Under the agreement with Indivior, Addex is advancing an independent GABAB PAM program for chronic cough. Addex also holds a 20% share in a private company, Neurosterix LLC which is advancing a portfolio of allosteric modulator programs including M4PAM for schizophrenia, mGlu7NAM for undisclosed psychiatric indications and mGlu2NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange. For more information, visit www.addextherapeutics.com

