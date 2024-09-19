|
19.09.2024 07:14:44
Press Release: Basilea enters into agreement with -2-
6. K. J. Shaw. GR-2397: Review of the Novel Siderophore-like Antifungal
Agent for the Treatment of Invasive Aspergillosis. Journal of Fungi
(Basel) 2022 (8), 909
7. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02956499: M. P. Mammen, D. Armas,
F. H. Hughes et al. First-in-Human Phase 1 Study To Assess Safety,
Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of a Novel Antifungal Drug, VL-2397,
in Healthy Adults. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy 2019 (63),
e00969-19
8. J. Cadena, G. R. Thompson 3rd, T. F..Patterson. Aspergillosis:
Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment. Infectious Disease Clinics of
North America 2021 (35), 415-434
9. M. Slavin, S. van Hal, T. C. Sorrell et al. Invasive infections due to
filamentous fungi other than Aspergillus: epidemiology and determinants
of mortality. Clinical Microbiology and Infection 2015 (21),
490.e1-490.e10
10. Candidemia (Blood Infection) and Other Candida Infections. 2019 Factsheet
by the American Thoracic
Society: https://www.thoracic.org/patients/patient-resources/resources/ca
ndidemia.pdf (Accessed: September 18, 2024)
11. B. J. Kullberg, M. C. Arendrup. Invasive Candidiasis. The New England
Journal of Medicine 2015 (373), 1445-1456
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e380cd55-1b42-4b9d-8af2-c34cbd70e25f
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 19, 2024 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!