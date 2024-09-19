19.09.2024 07:14:44

Press Release: Basilea enters into agreement with -2-

6. K. J. Shaw. GR-2397: Review of the Novel Siderophore-like Antifungal

Agent for the Treatment of Invasive Aspergillosis. Journal of Fungi

(Basel) 2022 (8), 909

7. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02956499: M. P. Mammen, D. Armas,

F. H. Hughes et al. First-in-Human Phase 1 Study To Assess Safety,

Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of a Novel Antifungal Drug, VL-2397,

in Healthy Adults. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy 2019 (63),

e00969-19

8. J. Cadena, G. R. Thompson 3rd, T. F..Patterson. Aspergillosis:

Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment. Infectious Disease Clinics of

North America 2021 (35), 415-434

9. M. Slavin, S. van Hal, T. C. Sorrell et al. Invasive infections due to

filamentous fungi other than Aspergillus: epidemiology and determinants

of mortality. Clinical Microbiology and Infection 2015 (21),

490.e1-490.e10

10. Candidemia (Blood Infection) and Other Candida Infections. 2019 Factsheet

by the American Thoracic

Society: https://www.thoracic.org/patients/patient-resources/resources/ca

ndidemia.pdf (Accessed: September 18, 2024)

11. B. J. Kullberg, M. C. Arendrup. Invasive Candidiasis. The New England

Journal of Medicine 2015 (373), 1445-1456

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e380cd55-1b42-4b9d-8af2-c34cbd70e25f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2024 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AGmehr Nachrichten