Press Release: Basilea enters into agreement with -2

6. K. J. Shaw. GR-2397: Review of the Novel Siderophore-like Antifungal

Agent for the Treatment of Invasive Aspergillosis. Journal of Fungi

(Basel) 2022 (8), 909

7. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02956499: M. P. Mammen, D. Armas,

F. H. Hughes et al. First-in-Human Phase 1 Study To Assess Safety,

Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of a Novel Antifungal Drug, VL-2397,

in Healthy Adults. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy 2019 (63),

e00969-19

8. J. Cadena, G. R. Thompson 3rd, T. F..Patterson. Aspergillosis:

Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment. Infectious Disease Clinics of

North America 2021 (35), 415-434

9. M. Slavin, S. van Hal, T. C. Sorrell et al. Invasive infections due to

filamentous fungi other than Aspergillus: epidemiology and determinants

of mortality. Clinical Microbiology and Infection 2015 (21),

490.e1-490.e10

10. Candidemia (Blood Infection) and Other Candida Infections. 2019 Factsheet

by the American Thoracic

Society: https://www.thoracic.org/patients/patient-resources/resources/ca

ndidemia.pdf (Accessed: September 18, 2024)

11. B. J. Kullberg, M. C. Arendrup. Invasive Candidiasis. The New England

Journal of Medicine 2015 (373), 1445-1456

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e380cd55-1b42-4b9d-8af2-c34cbd70e25f

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2024 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)