Press Release: Basilea reports new data for -2

17.10.2023

Press Release: Basilea reports new data for

References

1. ERADICATE (SAB): ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03138733T. L. Holland,

S. E. Cosgrove, S. B. Doernberg et al. Ceftobiprole for treatment of

complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. New England Journal of

Medicine 2023 (389), 1390-1401; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2300220

2. TARGET (ABSSSI): ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03137173J. S. Overcash,

C. Kim, R. Keech R et al. Ceftobiprole compared with vancomycin plus

aztreonam in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure

infections: Results of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial

(TARGET). Clinical Infectious Diseases 2021 (73), e1507-e1517

3. CABP study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT00326287S. C. Nicholson, T.

Welte, T. M. File Jr. et al. A randomised, double-blind trial comparing

ceftobiprole medocaril with ceftriaxone with or without linezolid for the

treatment of patients with community-acquired pneumonia requiring

hospitalization. International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents 2012 (39),

240-246

4. Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Zevtera:

https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/9164/smpc [Accessed October 16,

2023]

Press release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Kgvf_oxXcrcqhjiWwG0LdefcA5X220IYTGJPNy8THyYfr57Q7KHCRiu2jYoUuSdfEKhF9iKEon-GbKS3pXcwIHVlsbgvPGYjab-vEoiMdu4NTi9s3Y1YEIEGETclIFBxz_h4avZgE6MdPmGZRIVxE1kmoy14tOnSpnW9SpbECXYAcYL85eVRgUfMAZpI_xkL

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

