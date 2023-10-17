|
17.10.2023 07:14:42
Press Release: Basilea reports new data for -2-
References
1. ERADICATE (SAB): ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03138733T. L. Holland,
S. E. Cosgrove, S. B. Doernberg et al. Ceftobiprole for treatment of
complicated Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. New England Journal of
Medicine 2023 (389), 1390-1401; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2300220
2. TARGET (ABSSSI): ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03137173J. S. Overcash,
C. Kim, R. Keech R et al. Ceftobiprole compared with vancomycin plus
aztreonam in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure
infections: Results of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind trial
(TARGET). Clinical Infectious Diseases 2021 (73), e1507-e1517
3. CABP study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT00326287S. C. Nicholson, T.
Welte, T. M. File Jr. et al. A randomised, double-blind trial comparing
ceftobiprole medocaril with ceftriaxone with or without linezolid for the
treatment of patients with community-acquired pneumonia requiring
hospitalization. International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents 2012 (39),
240-246
4. Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) Zevtera:
https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/9164/smpc [Accessed October 16,
2023]
Press release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Kgvf_oxXcrcqhjiWwG0LdefcA5X220IYTGJPNy8THyYfr57Q7KHCRiu2jYoUuSdfEKhF9iKEon-GbKS3pXcwIHVlsbgvPGYjab-vEoiMdu4NTi9s3Y1YEIEGETclIFBxz_h4avZgE6MdPmGZRIVxE1kmoy14tOnSpnW9SpbECXYAcYL85eVRgUfMAZpI_xkL
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 17, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
