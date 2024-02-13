|
13.02.2024 07:14:44
Press Release: Basilea reports strong 2023 -2-
Operating expenses 120 111.7
------------------------------------------------ -------- -------
Operating profit 30 19.2
------------------------------------------------ -------- -------
Net profit 25 10.5
------------------------------------------------ -------- -------
Conference call and webcast
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. (CET), to discuss the company's financial and operating results and to provide an outlook.
Via audio webcast with presentation
The live audio webcast of the results presentation can be followed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IaJRSqrT. Please note that there is no function to ask questions via webcast. For questions, please additionally dial-in via phone (see below).
Via phone
To listen by phone and ask questions, please use the dial-in details below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Switzerland, Europe and RoW)
+1 (1) 866 291 4166 (USA)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
Replay
The webcast, along with the presentation will be available online https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=C7DMSN-TCv7AS-_GnQY5shWScDGz9KCO7uaW-XaEkLUCF34M9bQlqIoSxCNdCTdJ0ahwJoIBTUOWWajQWu03ym6VRkaOyA5hkwzz95_ryqdF1tKLDt6i3f9BzRRTOhHfkFjVns-Rh4ecf7LCIb07LQ== (same link as live audio webcast above) shortly after the event and accessible for three months.
About Basilea
Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone +41 61 606 1102
E-mail media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1. Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part with federal
funds from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);
Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical
Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract
number HHSO100201600002C. Basilea has been awarded approximately USD 112
million, or approximately 75 percent of the costs related to the
Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) and acute bacterial skin and skin
structure infections (ABSSSI) phase 3 studies, regulatory activities and
non-clinical work.
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c7c5180-e66b-4b65-8610-f09ee846da42
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 13, 2024 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
