Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)



BIOCARTIS GROUP NV (Euronext Brussels: BCART)

PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION - 10 January 2024, 23:00 CET

Disclosure of transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)





1. Summary of notice

BIOCARTIS GROUP NV received a transparency notification on January 5, 2024, showing that JPMorgan Chase & Co., with registered office at c/o CT Corporation, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE19801, USA, following the acquisition of shares on January 3, 2024, exceeds the participation threshold of 5%.







2. Contents of the notification

The notification dated 5 January 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person.

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person. Person(s) required to notify : JPMorgan Chase & Co., with registered office at c/o CT Corporation, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE19801, USA.

: JPMorgan Chase & Co., with registered office at c/o CT Corporation, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, DE19801, USA. Date on which the threshold is crossed : 03-01-2024

: 03-01-2024 Threshold exceeded (in %) : 5%

: 5% Denominator : 93,915,910

: 93,915,910 Notification details:





A) Voting rights attached to voting securities Holders of voting rights







Previous notice After the transaction Number of voting rights



Number of voting rights % voting rights Related to securities Regardless of the effects Related to securities Regardless of the effects JPMorgen Chase & Co. 0 0 0 0% 0% JP Morgan Securities PLC 0 4,837,106 0 5.15% 0% JP Morgan Securities LLC 0 5,000 0 0.01% 0% TOTAL 4,842,106 0 5.16% 0%





B) Similar financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement JP Morgan Securities PLC Equity SWAP 04/03/2024 – 04/02/2024 84,927 0.09% cash JP Morgan Securities LLC Right to take back lent shares 15,712 0.02% physically 100,639 0.11% TOTAL (A & B # voting rights % of voting rights 4,942,745 5.26%

























































chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:





JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JP Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

JP Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

JP Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

JP Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

JP Morgan Securities LLC (100%)





3. Miscellaneous

This press release can be consulted on the website of BIOCARTIS GROUP NV via this link Press releases | Biocartis Group NV.

--- END ---





More information:

Investor Relations Biocartis Group NV

e-mail info@biocartisgroupnv.be



Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' or managements' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



