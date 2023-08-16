16.08.2023 06:29:47

Press Release: Feintool demonstrates its strength -2-

(1) Only continuing operations (without Fineblanking Technology segment).

June 30, December

2023 31, 2022

in CHF mil- in CHF mil- Change

lion lion in %

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Total assets 864.4 915.0 -5.5

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Shareholder's equity 505.4 540.5 -6.5

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Net debt 51.4 42.1 22.2

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Employees 3'284 3'390 -3.1

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Trainees 92 101 -8.2

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

All the information related to Feintool's results

for the first half of 2023 can be found in the 2023

half-year report https://www.feintool.com/financial-results/

----------------------------------------------------------------

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RewQ3eR38__mguFFfKEc6fn-6qV7Hhnrs_32lF62XDM2v3ySykqmohU24ilhqVUuDIgg9T-S-4uXrpwPnMdzCwNPngECTTzHGB_IRVzSW6doFpmRE4MkKTauP_iND_OK

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nD43YoKWLMPC0dt_3MV7PvuRb1KI1RO7CkOOibpAOnQq8ZhLYqM72du4YnxeMqZAWBIE6W8LCwZHFoQ6NUD5NjzItvFuZfyiyYLLytnKPBA_UCYv8E_fys5qNNwz0l2ivPX0l1QFeecnKXEMUQLHa1CCr6FRWxg2cPuun1_YPhr4DWh3XNRHKTrLL9AMA6rE

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2023 00:30 ET (04:30 GMT)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)mehr Nachrichten