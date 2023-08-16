|
16.08.2023 06:29:47
Press Release: Feintool demonstrates its strength -2-
(1) Only continuing operations (without Fineblanking Technology segment).
June 30, December
2023 31, 2022
in CHF mil- in CHF mil- Change
lion lion in %
---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------
Total assets 864.4 915.0 -5.5
---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------
Shareholder's equity 505.4 540.5 -6.5
---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------
Net debt 51.4 42.1 22.2
---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------
Employees 3'284 3'390 -3.1
---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------
Trainees 92 101 -8.2
---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------
All the information related to Feintool's results
for the first half of 2023 can be found in the 2023
half-year report https://www.feintool.com/financial-results/
----------------------------------------------------------------
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RewQ3eR38__mguFFfKEc6fn-6qV7Hhnrs_32lF62XDM2v3ySykqmohU24ilhqVUuDIgg9T-S-4uXrpwPnMdzCwNPngECTTzHGB_IRVzSW6doFpmRE4MkKTauP_iND_OK
www.feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nD43YoKWLMPC0dt_3MV7PvuRb1KI1RO7CkOOibpAOnQq8ZhLYqM72du4YnxeMqZAWBIE6W8LCwZHFoQ6NUD5NjzItvFuZfyiyYLLytnKPBA_UCYv8E_fys5qNNwz0l2ivPX0l1QFeecnKXEMUQLHa1CCr6FRWxg2cPuun1_YPhr4DWh3XNRHKTrLL9AMA6rE
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 16, 2023 00:30 ET (04:30 GMT)
