Press Release: Feintool demonstrates its strength -2

(1) Only continuing operations (without Fineblanking Technology segment).

June 30, December

2023 31, 2022

in CHF mil- in CHF mil- Change

lion lion in %

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Total assets 864.4 915.0 -5.5

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Shareholder's equity 505.4 540.5 -6.5

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Net debt 51.4 42.1 22.2

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Employees 3'284 3'390 -3.1

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

Trainees 92 101 -8.2

---------------------- ------------ ------------ ------

All the information related to Feintool's results

for the first half of 2023 can be found in the 2023

half-year report https://www.feintool.com/financial-results/

----------------------------------------------------------------

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RewQ3eR38__mguFFfKEc6fn-6qV7Hhnrs_32lF62XDM2v3ySykqmohU24ilhqVUuDIgg9T-S-4uXrpwPnMdzCwNPngECTTzHGB_IRVzSW6doFpmRE4MkKTauP_iND_OK

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=nD43YoKWLMPC0dt_3MV7PvuRb1KI1RO7CkOOibpAOnQq8ZhLYqM72du4YnxeMqZAWBIE6W8LCwZHFoQ6NUD5NjzItvFuZfyiyYLLytnKPBA_UCYv8E_fys5qNNwz0l2ivPX0l1QFeecnKXEMUQLHa1CCr6FRWxg2cPuun1_YPhr4DWh3XNRHKTrLL9AMA6rE

