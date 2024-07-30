Press Release: FURTHER EXPANSION OF MARKET SHARE -2

assets less cash and cash equivalents, current securities,

current liabilities (excluding bank loans and bonds).

NET SALES IN THE REGIONS

1.1.2023 -- 1.1.2024 -- Change compared to previous year

in CHF mn 6.30.2023 6.30.2024 (+/- in %)

-------------- ----------- ----------- --------------------------------------------

In Swiss In local Currency Acquisition

francs currencies impact effect

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

By region

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

EMEA 2,322.2 2,565.3 10.5 13.5 -3.0 13.1

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Americas 1,810.8 2,045.1 12.9 15.1 -2.2 13.9

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Asia/Pacific 1,212.5 1,224.4 1.0 8.0 -7.0 8.3

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Net sales 5,345.5 5,834.8 9.2 12.8 -3.6 12.3

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Products for

the

construction

industry 4,421.5 4,949.6 11.9 15.8 -3.9 14.9

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

Products for

industrial

manufacturing 924.0 885.2 -4.2 -1.1 -3.1 0.0

-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------

-------------------------------------------------------

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Results first nine months 2024 Friday, October 25, 2024

Net sales 2024 Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Media conference/analyst presentation on full-year Friday, February 21, 2025

results 2024

57th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Net sales first quarter 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Half-year report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and the industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With around 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

