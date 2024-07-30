|
Press Release: FURTHER EXPANSION OF MARKET SHARE -2-
assets less cash and cash equivalents, current securities,
current liabilities (excluding bank loans and bonds).
NET SALES IN THE REGIONS
1.1.2023 -- 1.1.2024 -- Change compared to previous year
in CHF mn 6.30.2023 6.30.2024 (+/- in %)
-------------- ----------- ----------- --------------------------------------------
In Swiss In local Currency Acquisition
francs currencies impact effect
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
By region
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
EMEA 2,322.2 2,565.3 10.5 13.5 -3.0 13.1
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
Americas 1,810.8 2,045.1 12.9 15.1 -2.2 13.9
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
Asia/Pacific 1,212.5 1,224.4 1.0 8.0 -7.0 8.3
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
Net sales 5,345.5 5,834.8 9.2 12.8 -3.6 12.3
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
Products for
the
construction
industry 4,421.5 4,949.6 11.9 15.8 -3.9 14.9
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
Products for
industrial
manufacturing 924.0 885.2 -4.2 -1.1 -3.1 0.0
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ----------- -------- -----------
Webcast on July 30, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)
A webcast will be held today in connection with the
publication of the half-year results.
www.sika.com/hy-webcast http://www.sika.com/hy-webcast
Click this link to join the webcast with Thomas Hasler
(CEO), Adrian Widmer (CFO), and Dominik Slappnig (Head
Corporate Communications & IR).
A recording of the webcast will be made available
on the Sika website in the "Investors" area.
-------------------------------------------------------
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Results first nine months 2024 Friday, October 25, 2024
Net sales 2024 Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Media conference/analyst presentation on full-year Friday, February 21, 2025
results 2024
57th Annual General Meeting Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Net sales first quarter 2025 Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Half-year report 2025 Tuesday, July 29, 2025
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and the industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With around 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CtGSfbvh5ZJMOYkSaOE8ygKP5YXxH0PEFdOWfhiGd5Qoy82gI3qRXykNhIp3PNZbaMo3r4Z3yv6ridqEC42lEjCSlEwaCwMr4eGG9QTjHAJlkuZilkElpS637qg56ra-
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eyYvuy9-UI_CgIbSRhMUTOtsfJ8Fjr6tKiabpIclfG_-nkJ8qr2awXQdNHPIAUiQLMfPh7epgIJS0cNHy9YhifTXRaUOUtmoUjFe0n4OxRvIaMhr2Tx8zAS4LDgEzpzP_WdTBMFhDlb0CrmdAYECx-fYjfKxMkEMt6Ggl5fYgP4=
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 29, 2024 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)
