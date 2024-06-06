|
06.06.2024 07:00:15
Press release: Leonteq launches collaboration with neon
|
Leonteq AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH NEON
Zurich, 6 June 2024
Leonteq today announced the launch of a collaboration with neon under which neon will offer the ETP+ on the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR to their clients as part of the recently launched investment plan without purchase or deposit fees.
As a challenger of traditional Swiss banking, neon Switzerland AG (neon) offers a user-friendly account and investment solution as an app for all smartphones. Over 200,000 customers currently use neon’s services making neon the most widespread, independent Swiss solution for a low-cost, smartphone-based payments account.
The collaboration between neon and Leonteq aims to address a new growth market for investment plans in Switzerland. In this context, Leonteq recently launched a dedicated ETP+ on the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR to enable monthly investments by neon customers in small sizes.
Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions of Leonteq, stated: “Our shared goal with neon is to simplify the investment process for retail investors. Together with this fast-growing fintech company, we provide easy and affordable access to a straightforward investment solution that delivers enhanced investor safety through the ETP+ wrapper.”
Timo Hegnauer, Head of Trading of neon added: “We are excited to also challenge the Swiss retail market for investment plans together with well-established partners like Leonteq. As a leading financial technology company, Leonteq brings their expertise as well as their innovative products to neon invest. We are dedicated to removing barriers to investing: By offering our customers the opportunity to buy the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR with 0% trading fees as part of the new neon investment plan, our cooperation with Leonteq extends our selection of assets with 0% purchase fees with a product that focuses on Switzerland.”
ABOUT ETP+ ON FUW SWISS 50 INDEX NTR
The FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR is developed by the editorial team of Finanz und Wirtschaft (FuW) and includes the top 50 tradable Swiss companies. Every six months, the companies in the index are selected according to their free float market capitalization and considering minimum liquidity requirements. The top 25 companies are double-weighted, while the remaining 25 companies are single-weighted, resulting in a broader diversification compared to market capitalization weighted indices. The recently launched ETP+ on the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR is listed on BX Swiss.
Jan Schwalbe, Editor in Chief at Finanz und Wirtschaft said: “We launched the FuW Swiss 50 index in November 2022 with the aim to provide investors access to an appropriate representation of the Swiss equity market. Unlike traditional indices, the FuW Swiss 50 index comprises 13 different industry sectors and has no significant cluster risks to single index constituents. We are pleased that our index has been selected by neon for its investment plan.”
CONTACT
Investor Relations
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe”, “assume”, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
End of Media Release
1918731 06.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leonteq AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06.06.24
|Medienmitteilung: Leonteq startet Zusammenarbeit mit neon (EQS Group)
|
06.06.24
|Press release: Leonteq launches collaboration with neon (EQS Group)
|
05.06.24
|SPI-Papier Leonteq-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Leonteq-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|SPI-Titel Leonteq-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Leonteq von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|SPI-Titel Leonteq-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Leonteq von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|SPI-Wert Leonteq-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Leonteq von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: So performt der SPI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|SPI aktuell: SPI-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Leonteq AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leonteq AG
|31,28
|-23,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: Wall Street letztlich träge -- ATX & DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.