PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH NEON

Zurich, 6 June 2024

Leonteq today announced the launch of a collaboration with neon under which neon will offer the ETP+ on the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR to their clients as part of the recently launched investment plan without purchase or deposit fees.

As a challenger of traditional Swiss banking, neon Switzerland AG (neon) offers a user-friendly account and investment solution as an app for all smartphones. Over 200,000 customers currently use neon’s services making neon the most widespread, independent Swiss solution for a low-cost, smartphone-based payments account.

The collaboration between neon and Leonteq aims to address a new growth market for investment plans in Switzerland. In this context, Leonteq recently launched a dedicated ETP+ on the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR to enable monthly investments by neon customers in small sizes.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions of Leonteq, stated: “Our shared goal with neon is to simplify the investment process for retail investors. Together with this fast-growing fintech company, we provide easy and affordable access to a straightforward investment solution that delivers enhanced investor safety through the ETP+ wrapper.”

Timo Hegnauer, Head of Trading of neon added: “We are excited to also challenge the Swiss retail market for investment plans together with well-established partners like Leonteq. As a leading financial technology company, Leonteq brings their expertise as well as their innovative products to neon invest. We are dedicated to removing barriers to investing: By offering our customers the opportunity to buy the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR with 0% trading fees as part of the new neon investment plan, our cooperation with Leonteq extends our selection of assets with 0% purchase fees with a product that focuses on Switzerland.”

ABOUT ETP+ ON FUW SWISS 50 INDEX NTR

The FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR is developed by the editorial team of Finanz und Wirtschaft (FuW) and includes the top 50 tradable Swiss companies. Every six months, the companies in the index are selected according to their free float market capitalization and considering minimum liquidity requirements. The top 25 companies are double-weighted, while the remaining 25 companies are single-weighted, resulting in a broader diversification compared to market capitalization weighted indices. The recently launched ETP+ on the FuW Swiss 50 Index NTR is listed on BX Swiss.

Jan Schwalbe, Editor in Chief at Finanz und Wirtschaft said: “We launched the FuW Swiss 50 index in November 2022 with the aim to provide investors access to an appropriate representation of the Swiss equity market. Unlike traditional indices, the FuW Swiss 50 index comprises 13 different industry sectors and has no significant cluster risks to single index constituents. We are pleased that our index has been selected by neon for its investment plan.”

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product categories. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has a BBB credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with an AA ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com



Disclaimer

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe”, “assume”, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.