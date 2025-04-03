Novartis Aktie

Novartis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
03.04.2025 02:12:47

Press Release: Novartis receives FDA accelerated -2-

guarantee that Vanrafia will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Vanrafia could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.

References

1. VANRAFIA prescribing information. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; April 2025.

2. Heerspink HJL, Jardine M, Kohan DE, et al. Atrasentan in Patients with

IgA Nephropathy. N Engl J Med. 2025;392(6):544-554.

doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2409415

3. Xie J, Kiryluk K, Wang W, et al. Predicting progression of IgA

nephropathy: new clinical progression risk score. PLoS One.

2012;7(6):e38904. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0038904

4. Rodrigues JC, Haas M, Reich HN. IgA Nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol.

2017;12(4):677-686. doi:10.2215/CJN.07420716

5. Pitcher D, Braddon F, Hendry B, et al. Long-Term Outcomes in IgA

Nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2023;18(6):727-738.

doi:10.2215/CJN.0000000000000135

6. Hastings MC, Bursac Z, Julian BA, et al. Life Expectancy for Patients

From the Southeastern United States With IgA Nephropathy. Kidney Int Rep.

2017;3(1):99-104. Published 2017 Aug 24. doi:10.1016/j.ekir.2017.08.008

7. Sim JJ et al. Poster TH-PO615 presented at: ASN Kidney Week 2023;

November 2-5, 2023; Philadelphia, PA.

8. Bobart SA, Alexander MP, Shawwa K, et al. The association of

microhematuria with mesangial hypercellularity, endocapillary

hypercellularity, crescent score and renal outcomes in immunoglobulin A

nephropathy. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2021;36(5):840-847.

doi:10.1093/ndt/gfz267

9. Saha MK et al. Poster TH-PO1016 presented at: ASN Kidney Week 2019;

November 5-10, 2019; Washington, DC.

10. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. IgA

nephropathy. Available from:

https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/kidney-disease/iga-nephropathy.

Accessed March 2025.

11. Kwon CS, Daniele P, Forsythe A, Ngai C. A systematic literature review of

the epidemiology, health-related quality of life impact, and economic

burden of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. J Health Econ Outcomes Res.

2021;8(2):36-45. doi:10.36469/001c.26129

12. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) 2021 Clinical Practice

Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases. Kidney Int.

2021;100(4):S1-S276. doi:10.1016/j.kint.2021.05.021

13. Boyd JK, Cheung CK, Molyneux K, Feehally J, Barratt J. An Update on the

Pathogenesis and Treatment of IgA Nephropathy. Kidney Int.

2012;81(9):833-843.

14. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT04573478. A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind,

Placebo-controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients With IgA Nephropathy

at Risk of Progressive Loss of Renal Function. Available from

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04573478. Accessed March 2025.

15. FABHALTA prescribing information. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; August 2024.

16. ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study of BION-1301 in Adults With IgA Nephropathy.

Identifier NCT05852938. Available at:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05852938. Accessed March 2025.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations Central investor

relations line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail:

investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2025 20:13 ET (00:13 GMT)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novartis AGmehr Analysen

06.03.25 Novartis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.02.25 Novartis Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.02.25 Novartis Outperform Bernstein Research
18.02.25 Novartis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.02.25 Novartis Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novartis AG 80,10 -0,27% Novartis AG
Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS) 101,00 -1,46% Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.04.25 Rohstoffe im 1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
02.04.25 März 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
02.04.25 Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
01.04.25 März 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.04.25 1. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Liberation Day" in den USA: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Japanischer Leitindex zum Handelsende freundlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch mit einer freundlichen Tendenz. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten war zur Wochenmitte kaum Bewegung zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen