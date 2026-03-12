|
12.03.2026 06:59:45
Press Release: Santhera: Full Year 2025 Trading Update
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
AGAMREE continues to build strong commercial momentum, delivering 98% revenue growth
Pratteln, Switzerland, March 12, 2026 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) today provides a trading update for the fiscal year 2025.
Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera, said: "The strong commercial momentum we are seeing with AGAMREE(R) reflects growing adoption across our core European markets and through our global partners, expanding access for more patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy worldwide. As we continue to broaden our geographic footprint, strategic partnerships such as the Nxera agreement, signed in January and covering Japan and certain other APAC markets, are extending our reach into important new territories and strengthening our ability to scale access sustainably. Combined with positive long-term data from up to eight years of AGAMREE treatment, demonstrating an improved safety profile while maintaining efficacy comparable to standard-of-care corticosteroids, we believe Santhera is well positioned to build on this momentum as we continue to execute our strategy of building a leading rare disease company."
Key unaudited financials for 2025
-- Total revenue grew by 98% to CHF 77.4 million (2024: CHF 39.1 million),
driven by strong growth in AGAMREE adoption across Europe and the U.S.
This was significantly ahead of the original guidance of CHF 65--70
million.
-- Product sales grew by 72% to CHF 25.8 million (2024: CHF 15.0 million),
reflecting accelerating AGAMREE adoption in Germany and Austria, as well
as early sales from the UK following launch in Q2 2025.
-- Royalties & milestones were CHF 23.1 million (2024: CHF 16.9 million), an
increase of 37%, driven by strong growth in royalties from licensing
partners Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ("Catalyst") in the U.S., and the
receipt of a USD 12.5 million sales milestone payment from Catalyst after
achieving more than USD 100 million of U.S. sales in calendar year 2025,
underlining AGAMREE's increasing global momentum.
-- Revenue from the supply of products and services to partners was CHF 28.5
million (2024: CHF 7.2 million).
-- Operating expenses: For the year 2025, operating expenses (excluding
non-cash share-based compensation) are expected to be in the middle of
the CHF 50--55 million guidance range.
-- Cash and cash equivalents were CHF 22.4 million (2024: CHF 40.9 million)
at 31 December 2025 and exclude the USD 40 million upfront payment
received following the Nxera licensing agreement signed in January 2026.
-- Cash flow breakeven: The Company expects to reach cash breakeven
during Q3 2026, with no additional funding required.
Operational Highlights
-- Launch progress in own markets: AGAMREE continued to build strong
commercial momentum across Santhera's direct markets during 2025, with
Germany and Austria growing further from the strong base established in
2024. The UK launch is progressing well, with uptake trends tracking
Germany's early commercialization trajectory following the Q2 launch.
Pricing and reimbursement discussions advanced across multiple regions
during 2025, and in February 2026 the Company announced the proposed
inclusion and reimbursement of AGAMREE in Spain's national health system.
Further launches are expected across Europe during 2026, including Italy
and several Nordic markets targeted for the first half of the year,
although timing remains dependent on local authorities engagement,
workloads and priorities, many of which are outside the Company's
control.
-- Nxera exclusive strategic licensing agreement: Post year-end, in early
January 2026, Santhera entered into an exclusive strategic licensing
agreement with Nxera Pharma covering Japan, South Korea, Australia and
New Zealand, valued at up to USD 205 million plus royalties. The
agreement includes a USD 40 million upfront payment, comprising USD 30
million in cash and a USD 10 million equity investment, alongside
double-digit tiered royalties on future sales, significantly
strengthening Santhera's global commercial footprint and financial
position.
-- Catalyst & Sperogenix partnerships: Collaborations in North America and
China continued to drive revenue growth through royalties, milestones and
product supply. In the U.S., Catalyst reported continued positive
commercial traction for AGAMREE, generating full-year 2025 net product
revenue of USD 117 million following its March 2024 launch. With sales in
the calendar year 2025 having exceeded USD 100 million, this triggered a
USD 12.5 million sales milestone payment to Santhera recognized in 2025
revenue. As cash was received in Q1 2026, the milestone was not reflected
in the year-end 2025 cash balance. Catalyst has guided that it expects to
achieve USD 140--150 million of AGAMREE sales in 2026, reflecting
continued adoption and momentum. In China, Sperogenix commenced a
non-reimbursed commercial rollout in September 2025, with more than 700
patients treated to date.
-- Expansion into additional territories: During 2025, Santhera broadened
global access through regional distribution partnerships, signing new
agreements across GCC countries, India, Türkiye and Russia,
supporting the ongoing global rollout of AGAMREE.
-- R&D strategy and clinical data generation: In November 2025, Santhera
reported positive topline long-term data from the ongoing GUARDIAN study,
demonstrating durable efficacy of AGAMREE, comparable to standard-of-care
corticosteroids, over extended follow-up. The data also showed a markedly
improved safety profile, including maintained normal growth and reduced
rates of vertebral fractures compared with traditional corticosteroids.
The full dataset was presented this week at the Muscular Dystrophy
Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference 2026 in Orlando,
Florida. Following the full release of these results, Santhera's field
force will begin promoting the data to physicians, which is expected to
provide a further boost to sales in 2026.
-- CHF 20.5 million financing to accelerate global rollout: In September
2025, Santhera secured an additional CHF 20.5 million of growth capital
from existing investors Highbridge and R-Bridge and new investor Partners
Group, following launch timing shifts and increased demand and therefore
inventory requirements for AGAMREE(R) (vamorolone) in the U.S. and China
ahead of plan.
-- Strengthened leadership and Board: In February 2025, Catherine Isted was
appointed Chief Financial Officer and following the AGM in May 2025, Dr.
Melanie Rolli, a seasoned biopharma executive, was elected to the Board.
Post year-end, Marc Clausse was appointed Chief Commercial Officer
effective 1 June 2026, bringing over 25 years of international life
sciences experience across specialty, oncology and rare diseases to lead
the next phase of commercial growth.
Guidance for 2026
-- Operating expenses: The Company confirms its previous guidance that
operating expenses (excluding non-cash share-based compensation) will be
in the range of CHF 50--55 million.
-- Revenue guidance: Guidance for the full year will be provided with the
full-year results, once there is greater certainty regarding the timing
of a number of EU launches.
Upcoming Events
-- Full-Year 2025 Financial Results -- April 28, 2026
-- Annual General Assembly -- May 26, 2026
About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE(R) (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Commission (EC), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in Switzerland by Swissmedic, in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), in Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH) and in Canada by Health Canada. Santhera has out-licensed the rights to AGAMREE as follows: to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals for North America; to Sperogenix Therapeutics for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia; and to Nxera Pharma for Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.
AGAMREE(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
For further information, please contact:
Santhera
Catherine Isted, Chief Financial Officer
IR@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=IdkRHYPyjOmLKKy5zQooyeA4HTIHausJjqEKNpR485kI42I9YiOhWHAjz5IWqxGKJTBhMHW0-TqTCXa12XtBCZO2uZB7MACYooYW7LOTl2U=
ICR Healthcare:
Santhera@icrhealthcare.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7vIaBg9L17d7TS55zGkMtTNeCa6OWQ5kzNY3QG85EbN4rE2PwbLyrSxQcbvYiHcM_MKAp-HtLIjjfy04M1msTI39DUdhiSUGLwZe4Urhg7uXDd3d5mtZijQ5TXOPowOH
Stifel
+44 (0)20 7710 7600
Brough Ransom, Charles Hoare, Fred Walsh
Octavian
+41 (0)44 520 1588
Serge Monnerat, Marius Zuberbuehler
Disclaimer / Forward-looking Statements
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 12, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.