Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES INFRASTRUCTURE REFURBISHMENT COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES

SIKA ACQUIRES INFRASTRUCTURE REFURBISHMENT COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES

Sika has acquired Kwik Bond Polymers, LLC (KBP), a manufacturer of polymer systems for the refurbishment of concrete infrastructure. For over 30 years, KBP has focused on the refurbishment of bridge decks and has established an impressive track record in signature projects across the USA. The business perfectly complements Sika's high value-added systems for refurbishment of concrete structures.

KBP has a proven product offering that includes polymer technologies providing long-lasting protection of bridge decks and other concrete infrastructure applications. By increasing the lifespan of construction projects, KBP's solutions substantially contribute to an overall carbon footprint reduction in the construction industry. With headquarters and production near San Francisco, California, and additional production and warehousing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, KBP is well located to efficiently serve its customers. Supply chain and service to customers will be further enhanced thanks to Sika's footprint and expertise.

Infrastructure in the USA is facing unprecedented challenges due to lack of maintentance and under-investment over many years. In 2022, a USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was approved that will support decade-long funding for critical infrastructure upgrades. Bridge deck refurbishment will account for a significant part of the investments in the categories of roads and bridges, rail systems, and transportation safety. With access to the complementary product range from Kwik Bond, Sika's customers will benefit from a broader offering of durable solutions to support their crucial projects for years ahead.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas: "Kwik Bond is a perfect complement to Sika's current infrastructure focus and product portfolio. Their well-recognized expertise in the USA, and their impressive track record of long-lasting refurbishment projects fits Sika's culture perfectly. By preserving and extending the service-life of our concrete infrastructure, we deliver outstanding customer value and significant sustainability benefits to the construction industry. We warmly welcome all the Kwik Bond employees to our Sika team."

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

